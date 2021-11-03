Newcastle turn attention elsewhere as Unai Emery rejects interest

The search goes on…

Unai Emery has become the latest manager to turn down the Newcastle job, as the richest club in world football continues their search for Steve Bruce’s replacement.

Reports emerged during the week that Emery and Newcastle were close to making an agreement, but since then, the Villarreal manager has come out and stated that he is perfectly happy in Spain.

Emery’s side won 2-0 against Young Boys on Wednesday night in Manchester United’s Champions League group, while his team are currently 13th in the league.

The former Arsenal manager won the Europa League against United on penalties last season – his fourth time doing so.

Unai Emery on Newcastle manager job

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Emery said that he was “grateful” for Newcastle’s interest, but that Villarreal is is home.

He said: “For all the noise there was yesterday in another country, inside the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is at its maximum and for me is the most important thing.

“Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 per cent committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to continue being part of this project, thanks to the commitment and respect that I feel from the club and my players, which is mutual and reciprocal.

“I want to thank the fans for the support they have given me always shown me. On Sunday we have a very important game and I hope we can all together get victory. See you at the Estadio de la Ceramica.”

Newcastle manager targets

Emery is the latest manager who was heavily linked with the Newcastle job to publicly state he is not interested, after Brendan Rodgers did something similar a few weeks ago.

Eddie Howe is now the favourite for the vacancy, and is far more likely to take the job than previous candidates as he is currently not working with any club.

