A game that had everything except a red card…

Manchester City and Newcastle United played out one of the best Premier League games of the season so far on Sunday afternoon, with the game at St. James’ Park finishing 3-3.

Both sides had chances to win it, with it feeling like a basketball match at times.

Eddie Howe vowed that his side would be taking the game to City, and they did just that, as they were 3-1 up at one point in the second-half.

But such is the nature of City’s talented squad, they managed to claw back into the game due to some excellent football by a combination of Kevin de Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva.

City had a few more chances to win the game at the end, but Nick Pope’s goalkeeping made sure Newcastle left their home stadium with a point.

Newcastle 3-3 Man City

However, the end result definitely could have been different if Kieran Trippier’s red card was not overturned by VAR.

When De Bruyne was trying to break into the Newcastle danger area, Trippier hacked him down, with his boot roughly at the Belgian’s knee height.

The referee brandished a red card, before VAR advised him to take a second look at the incident.

After a minute or two of deliberation, the referee decided that a red card was too harsh a punishment, and instead opted to give the English international a yellow card.

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to say that tackles like Trippier’s will be given as a red card in the future.

He wrote: “That Trippier tackle is going to be a red in the future. Its not a leg breaker, but why should a player be able to take someone out at knee height with no intention of winning the ball?”

While some may disagree with Carragher’s line of thinking, it does make sense to think that referees will attempt to cut out these types of dangerous tackles in the future.

