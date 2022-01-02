Newcastle linked with Arsenal star in January

The transfer rumours continue for the richest club in the world…

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal’s former captain.

The striker was recently stripped of the Arsenal captaincy due to his second disciplinary breach in a number of months, and has fallen out of favour as a result.

Since he was dropped from the squad, Arsenal have found themselves on a great run of form, with some seriously improved performances, and as a result, many are wondering if he has a place in Mikel Arteta’s team going forward.

Because of this, Aubameyang is being linked with a move away, most recently to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Newcastle are in the midst of a relegation battle, but find themselves in the interesting position of being the richest football club in the world, due to the recent takeover.

A number of publications have reported that Newcastle are in for the striker, with The Mirror reporting that the Magpies would be interested in bringing him in on loan.

If the loan move was to be successful, Newcastle would allegedly consider signing the striker for £20 million.

Aubameyang to Newcastle?

While this would be an exciting signing for Newcastle fans due to Aubameyang’s incredible track record of scoring goals, you have to wonder if it’s really what the club needs.

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino certainly does not think it is the move Newcastle should make, given where the club currently are.

He told talkSPORT: “Do you want a player who is going to show commitment, running, doing all the ugly stuff in the game that you’re going to need to survive? Does he do that very well? I’d say that’s the worst part of his game.

“I don’t see this deal being a good one for Newcastle at all. I think it will be more of an air of is Aubameyang doing Newcastle a favour and I probably think, no, he’s not going to be doing them a favour.”

