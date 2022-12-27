Jorginho linked with move from Chelsea to Newcastle

An interesting transfer rumour that does make sense.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, according to the latest reports.

The Daily Mail has made the claim that Jorginho is a ‘prime target’ for Eddie Howe’s side in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old midfielder is still a crucial part of Chelsea’s midfield, despite Graham Potter clearly being brought in to oversee a rebuild of the club.

The Italy midfielder is a unique footballer, as there aren’t a lot of players in the world who can do what he does.

He dictates the speed of games, and knows when to speed a game up or slow it down to a halt. This sort of experience is clearly something that Howe feels is missing from his excellent Newcastle side.

Jorginho to Newcastle United?

Newcastle, despite being the richest club in the world, have not been signing the most extravagant and glamorous footballers in the world, and instead have been outlining targets and purchasing the right players in the right positions.

Howe has also been improving the players that he already had at the club, with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton transforming entirely.

Jorginho, when asked about his future recently, thought it wise to keep his cards close to his chest.

He told talkSPORT: “Of course I do, I love Chelsea. But this is a thing I’m not going to think about now.

“I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it’s a problem. I’ll focus game by game and then we’ll see what’s going to happen.

“But my mind is on Chelsea now and trying to win as many games as possible.”

This transfer certainly seems like one that could happen, as Potter may want to bring in some new blood, while Newcastle clearly feel like their midfield lacks a bit of control and experience.

Read More About: jorginho, Newcastle