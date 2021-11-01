Jamie O’Hara says Newcastle are “miles off it” and have one problem in particular

“They are miles off it…”

Jamie O’Hara has compared Newcastle to Norwich, insisting the Tyneside club are “miles off it”.

He also outlined one problem in particular that the club currently have, following their long-awaited billionaire takeover.

O’Hara feels that Newcastle are currently looking at transfer signings that may get them into the Champions League, but that they should instead be looking at players who can help get them out of a relegation scrap.

After 10 games, Newcastle are in 19th place, with no wins and six losses. The club are also without a permanent manager, something O’Hara says is a major problem going forward.

Speaking after Newcastle’s loss to Chelsea this weekend, O’Hara said that it seemed the entire gameplan was to get the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin.

Jamie O’Hara on Newcastle situation

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “It was honestly so bad. They’re there with Norwich, in terms of how bad they are this season.

“They are in serious trouble. If Newcastle think that they are going to rock up and get out of trouble in January, they’re mistaken, because they’ve got a long way to go.

“As a group collectively at the back, they are miles off it. Like Championship level.”

“They need to get a manager in, but who do they get in? Because it’s phase one. You’ve got to get it right.

“The manager that comes in now has got to be the guy that gets them out of trouble, but might not be the guy that gets them in the Champions League. So, you’ve got to pick the right guy to get the best out of the group right now.

“And also to be able to attract players come January. It’s a really difficult place that they find themselves in.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t know who that guy is – Frank Lampard maybe?”

Lampard is currently not managing, and has recently expressed his desire to return to the Premier League.

