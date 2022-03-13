Newcastle midfielder takes dig at referee in post-match tweet

A very cheeky comment…

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden has taken a dig at the referee and the VAR from his team’s game against Chelsea in a post-match tweet on Sunday.

Chelsea beat Newcastle 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a very late Kai Havertz goal, but the away fans felt as though the German was lucky to still be on the pitch.

Havertz elbowed Dan Burn in the eye in the first-half, and was given a booking for the challenge. After a relatively long VAR review, the decision stood.

And while Newcastle were definitely unhappy with this decision, it was an incident in the second-half that has left the Magpies furious.

Jacob Murphy got past Trevoh Chalobah, made his way into the box, and the Chelsea defender pulled his jersey and dragged him to the ground.

The referee did not award a penalty, and VAR didn’t intervene, something which Jamie Carragher on commentary found bizarre.

Newcastle vs Chelsea referee controversy

After the game, Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden took a dig at the officiating in the game on Twitter.

He wrote: “Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement.”

Some performance from the boys against 12 men today. Proud to be associated with the club is an understatement. @NUFC 👏🏾 https://t.co/zEdMx2IHSu — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) March 13, 2022

Eddie Howe on Chelsea vs Newcastle

Manager Eddie Howe was also furious with the decision, saying it was a “clear penalty”.

He said: “I can’t look past the penalty, for me. I’m hugely disappointed with that decision and how they have reached that decision.

“Basically it’s a penalty, Jacob’s had his shirt ripped off his back near enough, goes down in the box, a clear penalty.

“Even if the referee doesn’t give it on the pitch, I can kind of understand that, but then VAR doesn’t give it and they should at least make the referee review his own decision because, if he does, he realises he’s got it wrong.”

While this could have been a damaging defeat for Newcastle, they have done so well lately that they are almost guaranteed not to go down, and will look to build on this form under Howe going forward.

Read next: Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko breaks down after beautiful goal vs Aston Villa

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: isaac hayden, Newcastle