Gary Neville reveals text he sent to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in tell-all interview

Gary Neville recently sat down with the Daily Mail for a long-form interview, where he talked about everything from Covid-19 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But given the nature of the last few weeks, Manchester United’s current situation was the most pressing topic on the agenda.

Neville is among the few people in football yet to come out and say that Solskjaer should no longer be the manager at United, and he insists he will never do that, no matter how bad the results get.

He said: “‘I know the impact of Gary Neville saying a Man United manager should be sacked. For the pundits who have said it then “Well done” but it’s not my style.

“When I see another pundit calling for any sacking, I cringe. My stomach turns. My line is crossed with that. Maybe their line is in a different place.”

Gary Neville sends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer text

Interestingly, Neville said that he has only sent Solskjaer one text since he became manager at his former club, as he didn’t want to compromise his integrity as a pundit.

However, three weeks ago, things were so bad that he felt he had to say something.

“I just told him to keep going”, Neville said.

Explaining why it has only happened the once, he said: “I texted Ole that once because I thought it was getting that bad. But I don’t have any football communication with them, even when my brother and Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] were working at the club.

“A sporting director at another club asked to meet so he could give me some insight on his place and I said no. It would compromise me.

“I don’t have a personal relationship with anybody in football including at United. It means I can speak openly on TV about anything or anybody.”

Gary Neville Ole Gunnar Solskjaer text

Neville also revealed that while he will never call for a manager to be sacked while working on TV, he would have done some things differently at United over the past number of years.

“Look if I was in charge of the football club I would certainly have to make different decisions than what you hear on TV over the last 11 years.

“However I am not willing to say that on TV.”

United take on Watford at 3pm on Saturday, where a win is absolute necessity for Solskjaer. You get the impression even he couldn’t survive a loss today.

