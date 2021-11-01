Gary Neville worried Jadon Sancho will end up like Donny van de Beek

“He must be sat on that bench there thinking ‘What am I doing?'”

Gary Neville is worried that Jadon Sancho will end up like Donny van de Beek, especially after what happened on Saturday evening.

Saturday saw Manchester United shift to a 5-3-2 formation, and while it proved to be successful against Spurs, it makes it even less likely for Sancho or van de Beek to get significant gametime going forward.

Neville made the point after the game that Sancho will already be worrying about his career at the club, after the start he has had so far.

Gary Neville on Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek

Speaking about van de Beek, he said: “Who is sponsoring that at Manchester United, that £40 million quid that’s been spent on a kid who is sat on the stands, and not kicked a football in 18 months.

“Sancho, if he’s not careful, will end up exactly the same… He’s played in some pretty appalling performances in the last few weeks, not him, team performances.

“He’s come into a club that looks completely disjointed in terms of their football. He was playing in a far better team and unit in Dortmund.

“He’s probably thinking ‘What the hell I am in here? What is this? There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor.

“He’s actually the only player, when you look at the defensive running stats of United’s front players, that gets anywhere near… He was in the top 10 (across the league). He’s actually putting a shift in.”

He continued: “He must be sat on that bench there thinking ‘What am I doing?’, because now he’s thinking ‘Where do I play in that system?’ I don’t see him a three in midfield and I don’t see him in a two up front.

“He’s probably thinking ‘Where is my career at Man United? Van de Beek is thinking the same…”

Graeme Souness added that these signings show that there is no “forward planning” at the club, as do the rushed transfers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gary neville, jadon sancho, Manchester United