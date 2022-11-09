Gary Neville points out Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview difference

Hard to argue with his points here.

Gary Neville has pointed out the major difference between Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest difference this season, based on an interview conducted by the English forward.

Neville has questioned why Ronaldo has not spoken publicly since his much-publicised transfer saga that went on during the summer transfer window.

Things only got worse for Ronaldo from there, as he was dropped by Erik ten Hag, and then refused to come off the bench in a win over Spurs.

Aside from a few Instagram posts, Ronaldo has essentially remained silent throughout the entire season, something which Neville is unhappy about.

This is made even more confusing when you remember that Ronaldo did assure that he will reveal the “truth” in a tell-all interview at the beginning of the season, that of course never took place.

In a recent episode of The Overlap, Neville explained the reasoning behind his disappointment.

Gary Neville on difference between Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “I think he should speak. Nobody has heard him speak for six months. We don’t hear from him. I think as a Man United player, I feel disappointed by him.

“Man United would be better without him, because I expect so much from him. I expect him to take ownership of what happened. You don’t leave other people to go out there and answer your stuff for you.

“You go out as the captain as Man United and the team lose. Your job is to speak at the end of the match. You know that, I know that. Your job is to speak, you’re the captain. You win, and the striker or star man speaks. You lose, it’s the goalkeeper or the captain.

“Why did we not hear from him about what they did wrong against Aston Villa, as the captain?”

Neville then pointed out the major difference between him and Rashford, based on an interview the Englishman did after his match-winner against West Ham.

He said: “When Rashford came in the studio after the West Ham game, that’s the most natural I’ve seen him for 18 months.

“It’s the most relaxed I’ve seen him, the most confident. He just came out and did it. We’ve seen James Maddison and Michail Antonio do interviews. They go up in your estimations so much, because you realise what good lads they are.”

