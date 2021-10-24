Gary Neville unhappy with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness on Super Sunday

“These two jokers over here…”

Gary Neville seemed to be a bit unhappy with the behaviour of both Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness on Super Sunday.

Understandably, during the buildup of the Manchester United vs Liverpool game, there was always going to be a bit of tension between the men, because of where their loyalties lie.

And the first altercation of the day came about three hours before kick-off, when the topic of conversation was what exactly is wrong with Man United.

The trio (plus Jermain Defoe, who remained imparital) were discussing Cristiano Ronaldo, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and all of the limitations that the club have this season.

Gary Neville unhappy with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness

Souness was arguing that Ronaldo has not made United better, and that his lack of running is proving to be an issue. He said that Paul Pogba and Ronaldo will not press high up the pitch, and that United will struggle as a result.

Neville rebuked this by saying that you don’t have to be a high pressing team to win trophies, using Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea as an example. He went on to say that he felt United had a mentality problem, instead of a coaching one.

While Neville was saying this, Souness whispered “I told you we’d enjoy today”, to Carragher, while the two laughed at the former United captain’s comments.

Neville, clearly quite annoyed at the fact he was not being listened to, gestured at the Liverpool side of the room and said “These two jokers over here…”

🗣️ "These two jokers over here.." 😂 It is already tense as @GNev2 and Graeme Souness debate what is wrong with Manchester United 📺 Watch Super Sunday on Sky Sports nowpic.twitter.com/A2PGfDVdA1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 24, 2021

Man United vs Liverpool

Team news has been confirmed for today’s match, with Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho all on the bench for United. Bruno Fernandes starts, despite concerns over his fitness.

Fabinho is not in the Liverpool squad, as he has a minor injury, while Sadio Mane drops to the bench, with Roberto Firmino starting.

