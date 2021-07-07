Nemanja Vidic rates Harry Maguire out of 10

“He’s a defender who is still improving…”

Nemanja Vidic has given Harry Maguire a rating of 8/10 for what he does on the pitch.

The former Manchester United captain has said that he is impressed with the current club captain, but that he “is a defender who is still improving.”

Vidic was speaking about the state of the current United defence, specifically Maguire, and said that he needs to win trophies to be considered among the elite.

Nemanja Vidic on Harry Maguire

He said: “Harry Maguire looks confident and comfortable, even more for his country than for Manchester United.

“He’s a defender who is still improving, but if he wants to be recognised at the highest level he has to win trophies. When I look at Maguire I see a defender who is good at everything, 8/10 at everything.

“He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio Ferdinand was for example, and he doesn’t tackle or head like I did, but he has quality across his game. He’s fast enough, he’s strong enough, he can jump and play the ball, his positioning is fine.”

Nemanja Vidic on Luke Shaw

Speaking about Luke Shaw, whose form improved massively over the past number of months, the Serbian said: “Shaw came to United just after I left. He has suffered from injuries but was one of United’s best players last season.

“We always knew Shaw was dangerous in attack but he’s improved a lot defensively, especially his positioning and especially when his team play three at the back.”

In the same article, the Serbian said that when he was playing with United, he would poke fun at England for never having international success.

He said: “At Manchester United, I used to joke with my England team-mates that they were always expected to do well but never did, despite having all those great players.”

Vidic played with United for eight years, winning five Premier Leagues and a Champions League before moving to Inter Milan.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, nemanja vidic