Nemanja Vidic offers crucial advice to Man United and Harry Maguire

Some genuine advice from a real leader.

Nemanja Vidic has offered some crucial advice to Manchester United and Harry Maguire, specifically on his performances of late.

Vidic played an instrumental part in United winning the Champions League once and the Premier League five times. Maguire on the other hand is yet to win a trophy with the Manchester club.

So Maguire would be wise to listen to the advice that has been given to him by the Serbian club legend.

In an interview with The Athletic, he said that Maguire is being watched closer than everyone else because of his form, which is only making things worse.

Nemanja Vidic on Harry Maguire.

He said: “It’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence.

“A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches.

“The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him. It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake. You’re asking me this and I’m replying as a coach.”

He insisted that Maguire should be given some time off, as he needs to “find peace”.

Vidic continued: “It’s not a problem if a player says to his coach that he’s not feeling great on the pitch. If he says: ‘Give me a break, give me a couple of weeks to regroup and train well and then play again’.

“I had some horrible games for United and needed to find my peace and grow again.”

Maguire deflected the ball into his own net against Everton on Saturday morning, ensuring United have virtually no chance of finishing in the top four this season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Manchester United, nemanja vidic