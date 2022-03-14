Neil Warnock explains the main problem with VAR

He also said the refs are frightened of the big clubs.

Neil Warnock has attempted to explain what the main problem is with VAR, after yet another controversial weekend of officiating in the Premier League.

Newcastle were denied what seemed like a blatant penalty against Chelsea after Trevoh Chalobah dragged Jacob Murphy down in the box.

Eddie Howe and others from Newcastle fumed after the game, as goalscorer Kai Havertz was also lucky not to be sent off for an elbow on Dan Burn.

There was also another ridiculous decision in the Liverpool game, which has prompted Warnock to discuss what he sees as the biggest issues with VAR.

Neil Warnock on VAR

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “The problem with VAR for me is that you’ve got the same sort of guy looking at VAR that’s actually refereeing the game, and they’ve never played the game, most of them.

“They know the rules, but they don’t know the game. I don’t think it ever changes until you’ve got somebody who has played the game.

“I think over the course of the season, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, they get the rub of the green with the referees. They are a bit frightened of them. I think they’re frightened of the big clubs.”

When he was asked whether or not he would dedicate some of his own time and experience to help VAR, Warnock had an understandable reason to decline.

He said: “It would take too much time. I haven’t got much time left now, I’m 73! There are enough people that are retired who have played the game that want to be involved. A lot of experienced people would welcome the chance.”

😩 “Until you get someone who’s played the game on VAR, nothing will change.” 😡 “Referees & VAR are frightened to death of the big clubs!” 🙏 “There’s enough people retired that want to be involved!” Neil Warnock wants ex-pros to be part of VAR, but admits he wouldn’t do it. pic.twitter.com/YoivcVyA8a — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 14, 2022

The issue with Warnock’s theory is shown every week on Super Sunday, when former players and managers regularly disagree with each other on refereeing decisions, despite having the same expertise and knowledge.

