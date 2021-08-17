Neil Warnock says most of his players aren’t vaccinated, predicts disruption as a result

“I don’t know where they’re getting their advice from, but I think it’s the wrong advice.”

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has predicted that Covid-19 will once again disrupt the Football League this season.

This comes off the back of him revealing that the majority of his players are not fully vaccinated.

Neil Warnock predicts further Covid disruption this season

The Boro boss said: “Obviously it’s important everybody gets two injections if they can. We’re doing tests this morning on some of the players, only the ones who haven’t had two injections. I just can’t see the logic in not having them.

“I think there will be some disruption this season. It does worry you. If we lost two or three players with it (Covid) now, we’d be in a right situation with the lads that are injured as well.

“I just don’t see the logic… We are trying to get the lads to have injections if I’m honest.”

When asked during a press conference if most players have been vaccinated, Warnock said “no”.

Neil Warnock on Covid vaccines in football

He continued: “Obviously it’s a personal choice. I don’t know where they’re getting their advice from, but I think it’s the wrong advice.

“It’s not just for themselves, it’s what they could do to other people if they have it. They don’t realise the importance. One or two of the lads will be going home this weekend because we’ve not had a midweek spare. Who’s to say that they don’t go down to London to see their grandparents?

“I just think it’s irresponsible but that’s just how I am.”

🗣 "I don't know where they're getting their advice from, but I think it's the wrong advice." Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has urged his players to get the Covid vaccine and says he still expects the virus to disrupt the season ahead 👇 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2021

Middlesbrough.

Warnock’s Middlesborough side are currently in 7th place in the Championship, with one win and one draw from their opening two fixtures.

The Football League has been affected negatively by Covid over the past two seasons, with games being called off and delayed, as well as the issue of fans not being allowed in the stadium, and the many financial problems that come with it.

Some top-level footballers are still testing positive for the virus, with Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard having done so as recently as 10 days ago.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Covid-19, middlesbrough, neil warnock