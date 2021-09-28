Neal Maupay explains altercation with Wilf Zaha on Monday

“It was the perfect time to give him something.”

Brighton rescued a point at Selhurst Park on Monday night, thanks to a goal deep into injury time from striker Neal Maupay.

Wilf Zaha had put Crystal Palace ahead from the penalty spot just before the half-time whistle, in a game that Palace dominated for the most part.

However, it was Brighton that left the stadium happier, given they were only seconds from losing the game entirely. Three points would have sent Graham Potter’s men to the top of the table, after what has been a really strong start to the season.

After Maupay’s goal, himself and Zaha could be seen having words with each other, which he elaborated on in the post-match interview on Sky Sports.

He said: “Football is nothing without fans and without some involvement between players. It’s a derby, so everyone wanted to win. The atmosphere was a really, really tough for us.

“In the end I scored and I looked at Zaha, and I smiled at him because I saw him celebrating his penalty in the first half. He gave some to our fans, and I don’t know, I won’t say what he said or what I said.

“You know how it is on the pitch between players. You give a bit of banter on the pitch, and I think that was a good time for me and for us, as I scored in the last minute. It was the perfect time to give him something.”

Thierry Henry, who asked about the altercation between both players, said that he liked what he saw from Maupay and Zaha, as it was a big game for both teams.

This isn’t the first time that Maupay has caused a stir with a goal celebration either, as he has done so against Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.

Brighton and Palace making progress

While Brighton are definitely seeing an improvement in their results from last season, the same can not be said for Palace, who are sat in 15th.

However, a number of the club’s fans are excited by the new, more attacking style of play that is on display under new manager Patrick Vieira.

