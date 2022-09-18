Neal Maupay sends Chelsea interesting message about Graham Potter

Not speaking too highly of his former manager.

Neal Maupay has sent a fascinating message to Graham Potter following the manager’s move from Brighton to Chelsea.

Maupay himself has also moved on from Brighton in recent weeks, making the switch to Frank Lampard’s Everton side.

Potter deemed Maupay surplus to requirements, and made it clear that he was happy for the French striker to leave the club, and equally happy not to replace him with another forward.

Maupay has since spoken out about Potter, assuring Chelsea that things won’t come together immediately for them under Potter.

He went as far as saying that Potter’s first two seasons were “tough”, pointing out that they finished in 16th the season before last.

Graham Potter on Neal Maupay

“He is a very good manager but he won’t change things overnight. He will need time,” Maupay told the Telegraph. “Last season we finished ninth. But the season before that we finished 16th and we were only safe about three games before the end of the season.

“Football changes. Just because we were struggling yesterday doesn’t mean that tomorrow won’t be good. At Brighton we had two tough seasons and the third one was the good one. To build takes time.”

Potter got off to a disappointing start to life as Chelsea boss with a 1-1 draw at home against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Maupay has told Chelsea to stick by Potter, even if it doesn’t work out immediately for them, and it seems as though this could happen.

Potter has been promised that he will be heavily invested in, and he was also given a long-term contract by new owner Todd Boehly.

However, as plenty of former Chelsea managers will be quick to tell you, a long-term contract is not a guaranteed lengthy spell at the club.

