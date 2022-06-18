National Crime Agency investigating Granit Xhaka yellow card

The Arsenal player is being looked at.

The National Crime Agency is reportedly investigating an incident involving Granit Xhaka from last season, which saw the Arsenal midfielder pick up a yellow card.

According to the Daily Mail, the English Football Association passed on information to the agency after a six-month investigation of their own.

The FA’s initial investigation found no wrongdoing on Xhaka’s part, or any other Arsenal player for that matter, though the National Crime Agency’s remains ongoing.

Granit Xhaka yellow card incident

The alleged incident took place in a game between Leeds United and Arsenal from last December, where Arsenal ran out 4-1 winners against a Covid-stricken Leeds side.

After Leeds gave away a free-kick, Xhaka seemingly took longer than usual before taking the set-piece.

He was booked by referee Andre Marriner for time wasting in the 86th minute as he delayed taking the free-kick.

Arsenal were breezing to victory on the day, and it seemed like a completely needless foul to commit. However, those who have watched Xhaka throughout his career will know that he has a habit of making fouls that seem unnecessary. Xhaka spoke last season about his reputation, and how he feels as though he is unfairly treated by the referees in the Premier League. He said: “We are all human beings and make mistakes but it only comes from a place of passion. When I came to the Premier League everybody said in this league you can go very hard and I love it, this is exactly my game and what I want to do. “But when you see some tackles and imagine if I was in this position? I would be sent off straight away. This stops me sometimes to go in how I really want. If I really go how I want I will get a red card every three or four games.”

