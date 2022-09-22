Scotland suffer another injury blow ahead of Ireland match

A blow for Scotland.

Scotland have suffered an injury blow ahead of Saturday night’s game against Ireland, with right-back Nathan Patterson going off injured against Ukraine on Wednesday night.

Patterson was stretchered off in the first-half against Ukraine, but it didn’t stop Scotland from going on to win the game 3-0 with three late goals.

Scotland now have a quick turnaround before the Ireland game, which takes place on Saturday.

They will definitely be without Patterson though, with manager Steve Clarke insisting his injury doesn’t look “too good”.

Nathan Patterson injury news

After the game, Clarke told Premier Sports: “It doesn’t look too good when he goes off on a stretcher. He obviously felt something on his leg, we’ll just wait and see what the medics say and how it pans out. Hopefully, it’s not too serious and hopefully he’s not out too long.”

Clarke also confirmed that midfielder David Turnbull will miss out on the Ireland game, implying he and Patterson would be replaced by other players.

He said: “David Turnbull will pull out the squad, he picked up an ankle knock at the weekend we thought would clear up.

“It’s not going to clear up in time for this so he’s better to go back to his club and get ready for their next game. Two players light, I’ll probably need to call at least one, maybe two players.”

This comes on top of the fact that Scotland’s captain and talisman Andy Robertson is also going to miss the Ireland game with an injury he picked up playing for Liverpool.

Scotland will badly miss Robertson and Patterson on either flank, but they will still be coming into the Ireland game full of confidence after their 3-0 hammering of a very strong Ukraine side.

