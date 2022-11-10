What Nathan Jones’ appointment means for Gavin Bazunu

An exciting appointment, but what does it mean for the Ireland goalkeeper?

Nathan Jones has been appointed Southampton manager, following the sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Jones is an exciting but risky appointment for Southampton, who now find themselves right in the middle of a relegation battle.

One of the first things that Jones will have to do is establish who his first-choice goalkeeper is going to be, with Gavin Bazunu seeming like the most obvious choice.

Bazunu has not let Southampton down at any point this season, and bar one or two slight errors, there haven’t been many goals conceded that have been his fault.

However, he has only kept one Premier League clean sheet so far this season, and questions are starting to be asked about the young Firhouse man, despite the shakiness of the Southampton defence in general.

Nathan Jones and Gavin Bazunu

Alex McCarthy will likely be breathing down Bazunu’s neck, and Jones has a difficult decision on his hands when it comes to picking his goalkeeper, especially when you take Bazunu’s inexperience into account.

McCarthy started in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, and failed to keep a clean sheet at home against Sheffield Wednesday, which won’t have done any harm to Bazunu’s chances.

An excellent performance from Gavin Bazunu against Arsenal today 🧤🔥#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/W5QE54jXp4 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 23, 2022

Luckily for Bazunu and for Ireland, Jones does have a history for playing young talented players, and trusting them in high-pressure environments.

At Luton Town, he came under pressure for playing young players, but insisted that they had the quality to do so, and that meant they were old enough.

Jones even said that the “development culture” at Southampton is one of the things that attracted him to the club.

A young goalkeeper may not be exactly what you want in a relegation battle, but Bazunu has shown both at club level and on the international stage that he has the composure and confidence to lead the Saints through it.

