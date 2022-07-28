Nathan Collins speaks about how he is settling in at Wolves and why he chose the club

He’s getting ready for a big season.

Nathan Collins has opened up about how he is settling in at Wolves, and why he chose the club over the others who were in for him.

Collins was linked with Leeds, Aston Villa and Newcastle this summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, but it was Wolves who splashed the cash on the young Irishman.

As a big-money signing, Collins joins the club with a sense of pressure that could be difficult to take for a man of his age.

However, he sounds like he is embracing the pressure and the price-tag, based on his latest comments.

Nathan Collins on life at Wolves

Speaking to the Express, he said: “I didn’t have much time at Burnley. I only had two days’ training and then I came here and was full on from the start, which I enjoyed.

“I feel good now for it. Coming into the group was easy. I was happy that the deal got done before they came here. It made it easier for me to settle in with the lads full on.

“I feel settled here, it’s a good group and I’m looking forward to getting going now.”

Discussing why he signed for Wolves over the other clubs who were in for him, Collins praised the style of play at the club.

He said: “The interest. They wanted me. But I’ve played against them multiple times, I’ve seen the style of play, I’ve seen the players that are here and I’ve seen the ambitions.

“I think it’s a good step for my career and I think they wanted me from the start.

“They’ve been interested for a while and I feel wanted. So I thought it would be a good match.”

Wolves’ first game of the season is against Leeds on Saturday 6 August, where Bruno Lage will hope his side get off to a winning start.

Collins and co. will be aiming for a top half finish at least, after finishing 10th last season.

