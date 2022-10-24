Nathan Collins gives honest assessment of Wolves’ 4-0 loss to Leicester

An extremely honest interview from the Irishman.

Nathan Collins has given an incredibly honest assessment of Wolves’ 4-0 loss to Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Remarkably, Leicester managed to score four goals with their only four shots on target during the game.

Wolves, who didn’t score, had a total of 21 shots, with six of them on target.

This result saw Leicester pull away from Wolves in the bottom half of the table, with the managerless side now in the relegation zone.

Speaking after the game, Collins spoke very honestly about how he viewed the game, insisting he felt “ashamed” to have been a part of the performance.

Nathan Collins on Wolves vs Leicester

He said: “It’s not good enough. End of. It’s nowhere near where we need to be.

“It’s a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that today, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction.

“We said it before the game, both boxes, you look at the stats, we’ve had so many chances. We’ve had the better chances probably, but we don’t score a goal, they have five shots and score four goals. Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be.

“I don’t think it can get much worse, I think we can get better. There’s so much quality in this dressing room to get better and I think we will.

“We’ve gone so low, we can only bounce back up. It’s my job and the other leaders in the group to get us going and get performances out of us.”

When he was asked about the fans who booed at the end of the game at Molineux, Collins insisted that he didn’t blame them, and suggested that the entire team was not trying hard enough.

Next up for Collins and his teammates is a trip to Brentford next Saturday at 3pm.

