Nathan Collins should come back into Wolves XI

Things aren’t going too well for him.

Nathan Collins once again did not step foot on to the pitch during Wolves’ latest match, a 2-0 defeat away to Liverpool.

Since the signing of Craig Dawson, Collins has found playing time hard to come by, with new manager Julen Lopetegui opting to start the former West Ham man alongside Max Kilman.

It is believed that Kilman is starting alongside Dawson due to the fact that he is left-footed, while Collins is being left out of the team due to Dawson’s experience.

However, the past few weeks could well be showing Lopetegui that he could do with bringing the Irishman back into his side.

Wolves’ last three results consist of a 2-0 loss against Liverpool, a 1-0 defeat at home against Bournemouth, and a 1-1 draw with Fulham.

These points dropped certainly weren’t Dawson or Kilman’s fault, but if three bad results in a row isn’t enough to give their big-money summer signing a chance back in the team, there could be some real issues for Collins at Wolves.

Nathan Collins struggling at Wolves

Speaking after Collins was first dropped from the team, Lopetegui said that the Ireland international would need to be ready to play the next game if called upon.

He said: “Nathan Collins has been playing at a good level with us, but today he didn’t play. One other player played. This is a task about the team. The next match we might change three or four and they all have to be ready.”

Collins did not start the next game though, as he has been left to sit on the bench as Wolves have been struggling to pick up a win.

Next up for Wolves a home game against Spurs, which won’t be easy, but it could be the time for Collins to come back into the team and try to make that jersey his own again.

