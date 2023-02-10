Nathan Collins faces very important two weeks with Wolves

Two crucial games for the Irishman.

Nathan Collins faces a crucial few weeks at Wolves, following what went on for Julen Lopetegui’s side last weekend.

Wolves pulled off an excellent 3-0 win against Liverpool, completely playing Jurgen Klopp’s side off the park from the first minute until the last.

Craig Dawson scored a goal on the day, a debut goal at that, as he made his first start since joining Wolves from West Ham.

Dawson started ahead of Collins in a debut that could not have gone better for the Englishman, as he managed to score and keep a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Liverpool.

He started alongside Max Kilman in defence, with the duo managing to keep a clean sheet, while Collins didn’t even make an appearane off the bench.

Speaking after the game, Lopetegui said: “Nathan Collins has been playing at a good level with us, but today he didn’t play. One other player played. This is a task about the team. The next match we might change three or four and they all have to be ready.”

Nathan Collins at Wolves

The Wolves manager’s comments imply that there is no problem between he and Collins, and the Irishman could even be called back into the Starting XI for their next game.

Wolves’ next game is a trip to Southampton, perhaps the worst team in the Premier League at present.

If Collins comes back into the team, there is every chance he will keep a clean sheet against Nathan Jones’ struggling side. However if he doesn’t feature, and Wolves win comfortably again, it will become even harder for him to make his way back into the side.

After that Wolves have Bournemouth, another game they really should be winning, so it feels important that the Irish defender does make a return to the XI as quickly as possible.

