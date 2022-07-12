Nathan Collins to Wolves confirmed for record fee

He has become the most expensive Irish player ever.

Nathan Collins has made the move from Burnley to Wolves, becoming Ireland’s most expensive player in the process.

Collins was sat on Burnley’s bench less than 12 months ago, but thanks to an excellent end to the season and a magnificent international break with Ireland, he had a number of suitors in the Premier League after his side were relegated.

It is believed Collins has cost Wolves £20.5 million, making him the most expensive Irish footballer of all time.

Wolves finished 10th last season, having dropped off towards the end of the season after a really strong start to Bruno Lage’s time in charge.

Collins will be aiming for another top-half finish with a really strong squad that consists of a lot of European talent.

Wolves released a statement to confirm the signing, singling out Collins’ leadership qualities and his ability on the ball.

Speaking about the signing, technical director Scott Sellars said: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

