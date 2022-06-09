Latest Burnley transfer news could be bad news for Nathan Collins

What could this mean for the defender?

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is set to sign for Everton, with the Englishman undergoing a medical ahead of a move this summer, The Athletic has reported.

The 29-year-old defender’s contract with Burnley will expire at the end of this month and he will be free to sign for another club for free on July 1.

Tarkowski is expected to sign a four-year deal at Goodison Park, which could have a knock-on effect on Ireland international Nathan Collins.

While Burnley do find themselves in a bit of trouble from a financial perspective, they won’t be eager to sell all of their valuable assets after being relegated.

The club will need to hold on to some players in order to attempt to come back up to the Premier League, and Collins in an essential part of that.

What could be even more important is the fact that Tarkowski and Collins play in the exact same position, having formed a nice partnership towards the end of last season.

Nathan Collins transfer news

In fact, Collins was one of Burnley’s best performers towards the end of the season, and when Tarkowski himself got injured, the 22-year-old became a de facto leader of the team.

Newcastle United are being linked with the Kildare man, and it would be a real vote of confidence in his abilities if the richest club in the world were to sign him.

What could be more likely is Leeds United coming in for the defender, with the Yorkshire side in desperate need of a commanding central defender.

One thing is for sure and that is that Collins should be playing in the Premier League football next season. His recent performances in a very poor Ireland team showed that he is well able to make the step up, if he is called upon.

Hopefully for him, the Tarkowski business doesn’t get in his way.

