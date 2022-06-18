Three Premier League clubs chasing Nathan Collins

Which of these three clubs should he go with?

Nathan Collins had a fine end to the 2021/2022 season Premier League season, but if that wasn’t enough to catch the eye of potential suitors, his recent international break certainly was.

He slotted into the team perfectly, looking like Ireland’s best player on a number of occasions, all while making himself look like someone who had been starting for Ireland for years.

This international break was capped off with a truly sensational goal, which went some way in earning him the man-of-the-match award away in Ukraine.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

So it’s completely unsurprising to hear that three Premier League clubs are chasing the Burnley defender, with Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolves all eager to sign the 21-year-old, according to talkSPORT.

Nathan Collins transfer news

All three would be good moves for the promising defender, for whom it seems as though the sky is the limit.

Villa have ambitions of playing in Europe, though he would face stiff competition for a place in the team, especially considering they have already signed a central defender this summer, and have Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa in the team already.

Wolves would be a great move, as there would be no danger of going down and he should walk straight into the team, who are already a solid defensive outfit.

You could picture him becoming a fan-favourite at Leeds, though he might not fancy the risk of potentially having two relegations on his CV at such a young age, and there is no guarantee that Jesse March’s side will stay up next year.

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany may not be too keen on selling the defender, given Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have both already left the club.

However, based on the interest in Collins, it would be a real surprise to see him in the Championship next season.

