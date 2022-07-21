Nathan Collins settling in perfectly at Wolves, based on teammate comments

He is already impressing.

Nathan Collins is settling in perfectly at Wolves, if Max Kilman’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Collins became the most expensive Irish player of all time when he joined Wolves from Burnley, and his teammates are already taking a shine to him.

Speaking on their pre-season tour, Kilman said that he is impressed by Collins as a player and as a man since he joined the Premier League club.

Max Kilman on Nathan Collins

He told the Express and Star: “Nathan’s a very nice guy and very friendly. He’s a very good player as well, you can see his quality straight away. He’s very strong, good on the ball and he’ll be a good addition to our team.

“He’s very laid back and good to get along with, everyone is getting along with him already. The manager always said from last season that we want good competition.”

Kilman will know that his place in the team could potentially be in danger thanks to the arrival of Collins, but he certainly did all he could to make sure he was in Bruno Lage’s plans with an absolutely outrageous goal in a friendly on Wednesday.

*𝘐𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘵 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘴𝘢𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦*@maxkilman with one of the most outrageous CB runs we have ever seen. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zT8r9M48F0 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 20, 2022

Collins came on in the second-half of this game, and started another friendly on Thursday morning, though these games are likely aimed at building up match fitness.

Nathan Collins at Wolves

Based on the transfer fee, you would have to assume that Collins is going to be a guaranteed starter for Lage’s side this season.

The same could be said for Conor Coady, who is the club captain and a regular feature in the England squad.

With Wolves fond of playing a back three, that could leave Kilman and the other defenders battling it out for a spot in the team that will be aiming for a top-half finish this season.

Read next: Phil Neville has defended playing Harvey Neville and Romeo Beckham against Barcelona

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins, wolves