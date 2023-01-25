Nathan Collins sets sights as high as possible with latest comments

A brilliant attitude.

Nathan Collins has set his sights as high as possible with his most recent comments about the future of his career.

Collins, who has had a confident start to life with Wolves since making the big-money switch in the summer, has also had his struggles since becoming the most expensive Irish footballer of all time.

He has become an established starter in the Wolves team, and despite them finding themselves in 17th place in the league, new manager Julen Lopetegui seems to have improved the situation at the club.

In a recent interview, Collins made it clear that he is aiming to play football at the very highest level, stating that he wants to be the best in the world.

Nathan Collins on his career goals

Nathan Collins speaking to sports journalist @DavidSneyd 🗣️ "I want to play against the best, I want to play against the best in the world, I want to try and be the best in the world" Very refreshing to hear an Irish player be confident and bold enough to aim for greatness. pic.twitter.com/zTCqAP4bsZ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 25, 2023

Speaking to The 42, he said: “I don’t just see football as a job. I go out there and I want to play against the best, I want to play against the best in the world, I want to try and be the best in the world.

“In the game, you’re switched on, you’re enjoying it, but looking at it afterwards [when you’ve lost] it’s annoying, it’s frustrating. You get down, your head could be gone. But in that moment it is what you want to do, you have to enjoy it.

“I just think, the harder I work throughout the week I play better on the weekend. If I’m dedicated on the pitch and dedicated off the pitch, eating right, drinking water, if I do everything right, I think it shows on a Saturday. But, then again, there is only so much you can do individually, it’s a team sport so you need everyone to help.”

Given he is still only 21 years of age, if Collins keeps developing at such a rapid rate, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him playing with an elite club soon enough.

Read next: Erik ten Hag has discussed Marcus Rashford’s future

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins