Nathan Collins faces biggest test yet this weekend

No better man for the job.

Nathan Collins has had an enjoyable past few weeks playing for Wolves in the Premier League, after a difficult start to the season.

After a series of draws, Wolves finally managed to get their first win of the season over Southampton, sending them flying up the table into 14th.

However, while Wolves have been struggling to keep the ball in the back of the net, they have done a pretty good job of keeping it out of their own goal.

Collins has played a major part in these strong defensive displays, but he will have the toughest test of his career this weekend when Erling Haaland comes to town.

Haaland has scored in every game so far this season, except his side’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth, as he sits comfortably at the top of the top scorers list.

10 league goals in six games is an incredible statistic, and Collins’ job is to make sure it becomes 10 in seven, though it will not be easy.

Nathan Collins vs Erling Haaland

Haaland has been able to bully defenders a lot more experienced than Collins in his short career, and even when he seems to be drifting out of a game, he is capable of scoring a goal out of absolutely nowhere.

On the other hand, Wolves have only conceded four goals so far this season, with Collins starting every single game at center-back.

Bruno Lage knows how to coach his side to keep strong attacking teams at bay, and there are no better attacking teams in world football at the minute than Manchester City.

Irish eyes will be on Collins vs Haaland this weekend going into a crucial Nations League period that will see the young Kildare man return to a tournament that saw what was arguably his best moment in football so far.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

If he manages to achieve what seems to be the impossible this Saturday, he will see his stock rise even further.

Read next: Ireland handed boost heading into crucial Nations League game

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Nathan Collins