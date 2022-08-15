Nathan Collins speaks about intentions for the future

A clean sheet on his first home start – brilliant from the Leixlip man.

Nathan Collins has spoken about his intentions after his first home start for Wolves on Saturday.

Collins started against Fulham at Molineux, where he played an instrumental role in keeping a clean sheet in his side’s 0-0 draw with the newly-promoted side.

The young Ireland international had the difficult task of keeping Aleksander Mitrovic quiet, but he managed to do it, ensuring his side got their first point of the season.

Collins managed this with his central-defence partner Max Kilman, just a week after Mitrovic gave Virgil van Dijk a very tough day at the office.

It will hopefully be the first of many clean sheets that Collins keeps with Wolves, and he has discussed what he would like to achieve in the future.

Nathan Collins on his hopes for the future

Clean sheet on his home debut. Well played, Nathan! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zDuyG7iYr7 — Wolves (@Wolves) August 14, 2022

Speaking after the game, he told the Express and Star: “It’s all happened quickly but I’ve taken it in my stride.

“I’m just enjoying my football and I’ll keep getting myself better and better. I’m working hard, that’s all I can do. I want to be the best – be the best I can possibly be. I have to keep working hard and I know that.

“That’s all I ever wanted growing up, to play in the Premier League and play for Ireland. Now that I have that, I want more, and I’ll keep chasing it.

“The gaffer and the lads give me freedom and I like the style of play we’re playing, so I’m grateful.”

Bruno Lage gave Collins the biggest vote of confidence imaginable recently, when he agreed to let former club captain Conor Coady join Everton on loan.

Coady was a fan-favourite, and played virtually every minute of Premier League football for Wolves since Lage took over, but Collins’ arrival meant he was no longer needed by the manager.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins