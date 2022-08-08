Nathan Collins’ place in Wolves team looking even safer following latest transfer news

Good news for the Irishman.

Nathan Collin’s place in the Wolves starting team is looking even safer following the latest transfer news linking Conor Coady with Everton.

Coady looks set to join Everton on loan for the rest of the season, with Frank Lampard’s side desperate to improve their defence.

The club captain and fan-favourite started Saturday’s game against Leeds on the bench, largely due to the arrival of Collins from Burnley.

According to a report in The Guardian, the 29-year-old is a hugely popular figure at Molineux and Bruno Lage was happy to keep the defender, but he departs with the head coach’s blessing.

While it may be a big blow to the dressing room for Wolves, it’s good news for Collins as he looks to make that central defence spot his own.

Wolves have moved to a back four this season, it seems, which could be largely due to the presence of Collins. His pace and ability to read the game should enable to play a more attacking style of football, with one less player in defence.

Nathan Collins making spot his own

However, not playing three central defenders does mean there is one less spot for Collins and his fellow defenders, which is why Coady is eager to leave the club.

Everton were already interested in signing Coady in some capacity, but the fractured leg suffered by Ben Godfrey on Saturday evening will have accelerated things.

Yerry Mina also left the pitch injured, meaning Coady should walk straight into the starting lineup if he does make the move.

Lage’s comments about Coady sum up just how much the Englishman likes to play football, saying: “Since Wolves arrived in the Premier League do you know how many games they played? 152. You know how many games Coady played? 151. With me he played all the games.

“Massive respect from me to Coady and massive respect from the club to Coady. Now I have more solutions and I will choose the best for my team, but I cannot forget Coady.”

