Everton and Ukraine’s Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals generosity of Donny van de Beek

A lovely gesture from the Dutchman.

Everton and Ukraine’s Vitaliy Mykolenko has revealed the generosity of Donny van de Beek, his teammate at the club.

Mykolenko has to go through the fact that his country is currently being invaded by Russia, and has been visibly emotional when he has taken to the pitch for Everton since the beginning of the war.

He stands by his decision to continue playing football despite the struggles of him, his friends and his family, and has said that the generosity of those at his club has “shocked him”.

Specifically, he has praised van de Beek, about whom he revealed a lovely interaction.

Vitaliy Mykolenko on Donny van de Beek

Speaking on Wednesday to the Everton website, he said: “Yesterday, a physiotherapist came up and said, ‘I have a room, a bed for two people, those who have nowhere to live, we are ready to shelter them’,

“I am shocked. Honestly, I am shocked.

“Donny van de Beek, a world-class player, approached me and said, ‘My father and I want to rent a house for people, whether in the Netherlands or in Poland. We will take them from the border, settle them, and pay for it’.

“I’m pleasantly shocked. I don’t know how to thank these people.”

Van de Beek and Mykolenko joined the club together in January, with the Dutchman only on loan from Manchester United.

Life at Everton has not been the best for either of their new signings, as Frank Lampard’s side find themselves well and truly in the middle of a relegation battle.

While Mykolenko’s focus will be on helping his side stay in the Premier League, he could be forgiven for taking some time off to focus on other matters if he so pleases.

