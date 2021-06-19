Jose Mourinho says “fantastic” Billy Gilmour “made the difference”

High praise for the 20-year-old.

Scotland held England to a 0-0 draw on Friday night, and Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour was at the heart of everything for the Scots.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder was widely praised for his performance, with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho among those who felt he was the difference maker on the pitch.

Mourinho on Scotland and Billy Gilmour

Speaking about Scotland’s performance, Mourinho said: “I think they were amazing. Kieran Tierney, Billy Gilmour and Che Adams didn’t play the last match and they made the difference.

“They again played with five at the back but Scott McTominay is a midfield player, he can build, Tierney is a left-back and can build, Grant Hanley is much more comfortable playing in the middle than on the right. So the back three were solid but at the same time, they had more possession, they were more fluid with the ball.

Mourinho on Billy Gilmour

“The kid Gilmour in midfield, he made the difference. He was fantastic. He was always moving, always showing, he wanted the ball, he was turning under pressure. He linked the game much, much better.”

Speaking about whether or not England fans should be concerned about their chances for the rest of the tournament, Mourinho has urged English supporters and players to stay calm.

He said: “If they don’t read the press tomorrow and they focus on the four points, we are going to beat the Czech Republic, it’s probably not as bad as our feelings are.

“Scotland made England play a way they did not want to. Gareth had the personality to take the weight of the critics and make pragmatic decisions.

“England have qualified and will be free against the Czech Republic.”

Graeme Souness also felt Gilmour was the difference on the night, claiming he was the “best player on the pitch.”

