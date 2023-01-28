Moises Caicedo releases statement asking to leave Brighton

A public statement on social media.

Moises Caicedo has released a statement asking to leave Brighton on both Twitter and Instagram.

After reports emerged that Chelsea were interested and (more recently) Arsenal bid £60 million for the midfielder, Caicedo made it clear that he wants to leave the Seagulls.

In a strange turn of events, Caicedo took matters into his own hands and took to Instagram and then Twitter to say that he feels Brighton should accept a record fee for him to move to another club.

Moises Caicedo wants to leave Brighton

He wrote: “I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador.

“My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador. I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.”

The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”🙌🏽🙏🏽 — Moisés Caicedo (@MoisesCaicedo55) January 27, 2023

Brighton have since issued a defiant response, insisting that Caicedo should stay at home and not come to training until after the transfer window closes.

The club have said that the player is not for sale, and that while they appreciate his head may have been turned, he is simply not for sale.

It of course goes without saying that Brighton have no obligation to sell Caicedo, as he remains under contract by the club.

Having already lost Ben White, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, Nela Maupay and Leandro Trossard recently, another big exit is not what Roberto de Zerbi could do with right now.

