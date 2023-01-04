Mikel Arteta criticised for behaviour on the touchline

He was animated, to say the least.

Mikel Arteta has again been criticised for his behaviour on the touchline, following Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Arteta’s side remain top of the league with the point picked up at home, but he clearly felt it should have been three points, as he believes his side were denied two clear penalties.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said: “We had two scandalous penalties. It’s not about which one was stronger, they are both penalties. I am not talking about the referees, I’m talking about what I am seeing now.”

Gary Neville said after the game that one of the incidents was absolutely not a penalty, while he feels Newcastle got lucky to get away with a Dan Burn pull on Gabriel.

🗣️ 'They are VERY lucky there Newcastle' Gary Neville says Newcastle were fortunate to avoid a penalty being awarded for Dan Burn's shirt tug on Gabriel. pic.twitter.com/XpHS47ta2e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2023

During both incidents, Arteta fumed on the sidelines, which led to Eddie Howe and other Newcastle staff members getting involved.

Arteta was out of his technical area and screaming at the officials when his side were denied a last-minute penalty for what would have been quite a harsh handball, which prompted a number of people to complain about his behaviour.

Mikel Arteta’s touchline behaviour

🗣️ 'That is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 a penalty! Not in a million years' Gary Neville on the potential handball in the final moments of Arsenal vs Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/rcohyh3heA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2023

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys tweeted: “Seriously – when is someone going to get control of Mikel Arteta? He’s an embarrassment. Totally out of control during games.”

This isn’t the first time Keys has taken issue with how Arteta behaves on the touchline, while Alan Shearer also weighed in on the subject.

The Newcastle legend said: “I think he’s disrespectful to the opposition and he’s making it very difficult for the referees, who have a hard enough job as it is. I get he wants to be animated but if his players behaved like him, he wouldn’t like it and it would cost him. He needs to calm down.

“I get they’re top of the league and it’s a big game, but he’s making it very, very difficult for referees and he’s disrespecting the opposition. They know they’re under pressure but when you see your manager behave like that on the touchline…”

