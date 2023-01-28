Mikel Arteta opens up on Thomas Partey injury

The central midfielder went off injured on Friday night.

Mikel Arteta has revealed the extent of Thomas Partey’s injury, following his substitution against Manchester City on Friday night.

Partey went off injured in Arsenal’s defeat to Man City, which knocked them out of the FA Cup. It was a singular goal by Nathan Ake that confirmed City’s win, also confirming that Arsenal are now out of both domestic cup competitions.

Given where Arsenal are in the league, they won’t be too disappointed to have another competition they don’t have to focus on, which is clear based on the team Arteta put out.

Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale were all left on the bench so as to avoid injury, but Partey who did start the game, went off at half-time.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Arteta confirmed that Partey suffered a rib injury, and he will need to have an MRI to see what the exact problem is.

Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey injury

He said: “He had some discomfort and it was getting worse and worse so he wasn’t able to continue.

He wasn’t comfortable to continue. Tomorrow or the day after he will have an MRI scan to see what he has.”

Despite going out of both domestic cup competitions, Arsenal will know they need to be at their best for the rest of the season to keep their lead ahead of Man City.

They also have the small matter of the Europa League which resumes in a matter of weeks, and it will be interesting to see how seriously Arteta takes that competition, given where they are in the league.

While Partey’s injury would certainly leave Arsenal short in the central midfielder department, they have submitted a £60 million bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. More on that here.

