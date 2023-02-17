Mikel Arteta provides Thomas Parety update ahead of Aston Villa game

It’s going to be a late call.

Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey’s fitness ahead of his Arsenal side’s game against Aston Villa this Saturday.

Partey missed Manchester City’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday night due to a muscle injury, which resulted in Arsenal fans worrying that he may be out for a significant period of time, given his track record when it comes to injuries.

With Arsenal heading to Aston Villa to take on their former manager in Unai Emery, many Arsenal fans feel as though they will need Partey for the inevitable physical battle.

New signing Jorginho stepped in to replace Partey against City, and he did a job, but Arsenal fans are concerned about him having to play two difficult games in quick succession.

Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey’s fitness

Speaking ahead of the game, the Arsenal boss said: “We have to assess him again today. He had a little discomfort – a muscle discomfort and we have to see how he is this morning.”

Later in the same press conference, Arteta voiced his frustration that his Arsenal side are the early kickoff on Saturday morning, despite having played a Premier League game on Wednesday night.

He said: “There are certain rules with the Champions League when you play Wednesday night which means you cannot play [at lunchtime Saturday]. I think that should apply to every competition.

“They put the schedule the way they did which is a bit unusual but it is what it is.”

Arteta hasn’t had to worry about a busy fixture list so far this season, compared to his rivals at least, but with the business end of the Europa League approaching, this could be something that he does have to get used to.

