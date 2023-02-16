Mikel Arteta in disbelief following Man City defeat

“I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that pass back in seven years.”

Mikel Arteta was in disbelief after his Arsenal side lost to Manchester City on Wednesday night, in the biggest game of the Premier League season so far.

Goals from Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne helped Man City go above Arsenal into first position in the league.

Arsenal do still have a game in hand over City, but it’s clear that Pep Guardiola’s side is far better than Arteta’s.

Speaking after the game, Arteta expressed just how shocked he was that his side lost the game, pinpointing one moment in particular that he felt showed just how unlucky his side were on the night.

Mikel Arteta on Man City defeat

He said: “It’s exceptionally difficult to play at the level that they require you to play. To have the chance to win, we had it at any moments, but if you give three goals away the way we did, we gave them the game.

“I don’t know if it’s inexperience or bad luck, but I’ve never seen Tomiyasu make that pass back in seven years. He did it to them. It’s part of it, but they have the quality to punish us.

“It’s a marathon. So psychologically it’s very far away. But I said it three months ago and I’ll say it again today, it’s about tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola said that he feels his side could have been out of the race if Arsenal won on Wednesday.

He said that because Arsenal have a game in hand, he is still viewing the league table as if his City side are in second place.

Arteta will need his Arsenal side to bounce back fast, as they travel to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side on Saturday afternoon for a very difficult fixture.

