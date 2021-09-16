Mikel Arteta discusses claim Bernd Leno was unhappy about being dropped

“What you did three months ago in football doesn’t count.”

Mikel Arteta has dismissed the claims that Bernd Leno was unhappy about being dropped in place of Aaron Ramsdale for Arsenal’s game against Norwich.

Arteta’s side picked up their first points of the season with the 1-0 win over Norwich, with Ramsdale keeping the side’s first clean sheet in the league this season.

When asked whether Leno reacted “badly” to being dropped, Arteta said “that is not true”.

Mikel Arteta on Bernd Leno

He continued: “He was frustrated, but he was top with his teammates in training. With everything. That’s not true.

“What I said to them, and what I have said to goalkeepers over the last few years – what we want to do is empower performances. We want them to train, behave and play in the best possible way.

“How can I guarantee someone will do something? It wouldn’t make sense with what we are demanding them to do.

“It’s on a daily basis. What you did three months ago in football doesn’t count. It’s what you are going today and tomorrow. That’s it.”

🗣"That is not true." Mikel Arteta dismisses reports that Bernd Leno was unhappy about being dropped for Arsenal's game against Norwich. pic.twitter.com/tj4wzad93v — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 16, 2021

He elaborated on his decision to pick Ramsdale ahead of Leno when he was asked why he chose one over the other.

He said: “We had to change something. Aaron came here to try to make us better. We needed a result on the day, and I decided to play him. That’s all.”

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal’s new #1?

While the signing of Ramsdale was questioned, especially his fee, Arsenal’s goalkeeping legend David Seaman urged people not to be too harsh on the young English keeper, and said that he could well come good, given he is only 23 years of age.

Talking about one of his own personal experiences, he said: “I remember playing for QPR at Arsenal and they were singing ‘you’ll never play for Arsenal’. Got that wrong lads!”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bernd leno, mikel arteta