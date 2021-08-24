Why on earth has Mikel Arteta such a good reputation?

What are Arteta’s fans seeing that we can’t see?

Arsenal currently sit in the relegation zone. No goals scored. Four goals conceded. No points on the board. Yet for some reason, many in the media think Mikel Arteta should stick around.

In the past couple of days alone, Roy Keane has insisted that Arteta deserves more time, Gary Neville claimed that Arsenal have got themselves a “good young coach“, and club legend David Seaman said he is happy with how his side’s manager is going about his business.

Also in the past couple of days, Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 in their own back yard, with the home team not really laying a glove on Thomas Tuchel’s side.

With just days left in the transfer window, the London club have spent the most money in Europe, and you would have to wonder whether Arteta has done enough to have earned such a big cheque book.

What is the verdict on Mikel Arteta?

He studied under one of the greatest managers in football history in Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but is that enough to get you a job at Arsenal? One of the all-time great footballing institutions?

Should a club the size of Arsenal, that have spent as much as they have, really put up with a manager that’s very clearly going to be learning on the job?

If those in charge at Arsenal decide that they are okay with that, fair enough. But where on earth has the constant good will in the media come from? What are the pundits and ex-players seeing that those of us who are simply watching the games and analysing the results aren’t?

Many will say that Arteta did win Arsenal an FA Cup, which he did, but what that consisted of was winning two or three games. The league performance will always be the measure of how successful a manager is, and since he has come in, Areta has lost one in every three games.

You might blame the first two results of the season on injuries and Covid cases, but a record of 20 wins out of 60 league games is the record of a manager at a lower mid-table club. Not at Arsenal. This is not a new problem, the results haven’t been given up since he took over from Unai Emery (who has gone on to win the Europa League, again).

Arteta could prove to be one of the top managers in the league, and maybe he will turn it around, but what is more likely is that he continues this bad run of form until he loses his job. Despite the confusing efforts of a decent chunk of the media.

The clearest indication of Arteta’s lack of managerial clout, is that when Antonio Conte was linked with the job this week, opposition fans hoped he wouldn’t take over at the club. They were scared of what he could do with this Arsenal side. That is the sort of manager they should have.

Not someone who might end up being a top manager one day, but who at the minute, is still a novice.

