Mikel Arteta questions “fairness” of Premier League postponements

The Arsenal boss feels hard done by.

Mikel Arteta has questioned the “fairness” of the Premier League postponements that are currently taking place, as Covid-19 wreaks havoc throughout the league.

Arteta feels as though his team’s opening game of the season against Brentford should not have gone ahead, due to a Covid issue within the squad.

Four of his players tested positive ahead of the Brentford game, and Arsenal requested it be called off, but the Premier League refused.

Mikel Arteta on Covid-19

Speaking on Friday morning, he said: “We need much more clarity. Why are those games not getting played, and what do you need to play a game? We’re playing in the same league…

“We always want to play when we have the right conditions to do so, 100%.

“We’ve been here on the other side of the table, when we had all the arguments in the world not to play a football match, and we ended up playing.

“We need clarity. Or the fairness of the competition will be altered, and that would not be fair.”

Arteta’s comments on Covid come after Brendan Rodgers asked a similar question, as the Leicester manager seemed unsure as to what the threshold was for a match to be called off.

Covid-19 in the Premier League

Arteta’s Arsenal side are one of the few teams who might actually have a game this weekend, as they don’t appear to be too badly affected by Covid.

However, their opponents (Leeds) are going through an injury crisis that is only being made worse by the constant potential of illness to spread.

Arteta also has somewhat of a unique perspective on the entire situation, as he was one of the first high profile sportspeople to test positive for Covid-19, back in March of 2020.

His former Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola returned an “inconclusive” test on Friday morning, ahead of his side’s game against Newcastle this weekend.

