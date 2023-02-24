Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka needing referee protection

A major talking point at present.

Mikel Arteta has given an honest assessment on how Bukayo Saka is being treated by referees and opposition players.

Much has been made about Saka in recent weeks, with those marking him clearly being instructed to tackle him strongly to see how he reacts to it.

The recent game against Aston Villa resulted in a lot of people dicussing whether or not Saka should be getting protected by referees so that he won’t end up picking up an injury.

Arteta’s response to the entire thing was quite measured, as he insisted that he thinks the referees are doing their best.

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

He said: “I’m sure every referee tries to protect the game and the individuals in the best possible way.

“Obviously there is a lot of attention now on Bukayo and we need to keep that in mind, as well as a team with the plans that we put together, understanding what the opponents are doing. For sure, the referee has the responsibility and they have to do their jobs.

“We cannot control what the opponent is going to do or the referee’s decision in a split second, it’s something we cannot control. We have to focus on how we can help him become a better player and be more efficient.”

Arteta even implied there are things that can be done in training to help Saka deal with the physical aspect of the game.

He said: “We have to train him in when to take certain balls, what to do with that ball, how to use his body, when to jump, there’s a lot of things that we can train but obviously it’s very difficult to understand what the opponent is going to do.”

🗣️ “I’m sure every referee will try to protect the game and individual in the best possible way. Obviously there is a lot of attention on Bukayo [Saka] now.” Mikel Arteta on being asked if Bukayo Saka is receiving enough protection from referees. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/xTfB4N2omM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 24, 2023

