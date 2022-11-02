Mikel Arteta responds to rumours linking him with move to Barcelona

The Arsenal boss is a man in demand.

Mikel Arteta has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona, following Arsenal’s excellent start to the season.

Just over 12 months ago, many felt as though Arteta was out of his depth at Arsenal, and that it was only going to be a matter of time until he would be sacked.

However, largely thanks to an excellent transfer window this summer and some very impressive coaching, the Spaniard seems to have completely turned it around.

Arsenal now find themselves top of the league, having only lost twice this season across all competitions.

As a result, Arteta has been linked with Barcelona, with current manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez finding himself under pressure.

Mikel Arteta on Barcelona rumours

Arteta was asked about these links on Wednesday evening, ahead of his side’s Europa League game against Zurich on Thursday night.

He said: “What I can say is that I’m extremely happy to be where I am. I think Barcelona now they’re in a really good path.

“I think that they have a phenomenal coach, a coach that has been an absolute legend at the club. He has lifted the whole place and you have to be very respectful of that.”

🗣 "I'm extremely happy to be where I am. I think Barcelona now they're in a really good path." Mikel Arteta responds to resources linking him with a move to Barcelona pic.twitter.com/LQ7lthMwO7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 2, 2022

Xavi finds himself under pressure after his side failed to get out of a difficult Champions League group that also included Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

There is little or no chance of Arteta leaving Arsenal currently, as he finds himself in the middle of a title race with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

There is still a long way to go left this season, but Arteta is clearly building a long-term project at Arsenal, and has been for almost three years at this stage.

Perhaps a move to Barcelona could be in his future, but he’s not going anywhere this season…

Read next: Man United fans notice Benni McCarthy touchline moment following Marcus Rashford goal

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Barcelona, mikel arteta