Arsene Wenger in talks to return to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta confirmed the news on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he and Arsene Wenger are officially in talks over a potential return to Arsenal for the Frenchman.

Arteta has said that he wants Wenger around the club and wants to work “closely” with him at Arsenal.

The two recently met at the premiere of the Arsene Wenger: Invincible documentary, where Arteta tried to convince him to return to the London club.

Mikel Arteta on Arsene Wenger

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game against Newcastle on Saturday morning, Arteta said: “There’s been a communication. I talked to him when we went to see the film and it was incredibly pleasant to see him and chat to him, and hopefully, we can bring him close.

“I think he would have a great time just seeing the environment that he can create around him when he’s around this place because of the respect, admiration and the love that everybody at the club has for what he’s done and as well as for what he represents as a person at this club.”

However, while Arteta did speak quite openly about the talks, he refused to elaborate on what Wenger’s actual role would be at the club.

He said: “I cannot tell you now, but what I can say is that I would like him to be much closer, personally, to me because I think it would be a great help, I think it would be a great help for the club.

“Things take time and I think he has to dictate those timings. What I can say is from my side and I can say, on behalf of everybody is, that we would be delighted to have him much closer.”

Arsene Wenger return to Arsenal?

Speaking recently about a potential return to management, Wenger very much left the door open, but seemingly not in club football.

“I’m crazy enough to be crazy and to make a crazy decision, but I’m determined at the moment not to do it, maybe a national team at some stage,” he said.

Perhaps we could see Wenger in his iconic long coat back in action soon.

