The hypocrisy of Mikel Arteta’s latest comments

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side lost to Liverpool on Wednesday night, despite an impressive performance from his young and exciting team.

Speaking after the game, Arteta praised his team’s effort, before quickly moving on to the fixture list, and how he feels Arsenal is being unfairly treated.

He complained about the rescheduled games against Manchester United and Chelsea coming close together, going as far as saying that the Premier League wanted to give other teams an advantage.

He said: “Thank you so much to the Premier League. They’ve done it again, where we have to play Chelsea and Manchester United. They want to give them any advantage, I want to say thank you so much for doing that.”

Speaking about having to play Aston Villa on Saturday, four days after his team’s loss to Liverpool, he said: “Thank you so much for putting the fixtures like this, it’s very helpful. It’s not fair what they’re doing. It’s Sky or BT or whatever, but the one that’s affected is Arsenal. And what I care about is Arsenal, and it’s not fair.”

Many, including Gary Neville, have been quick to point out the fact that Arsenal have only had to play one game a week for almost the entirety of the season.

They were not in any European competition, and were knocked out of the FA Cup relatively early. They did get to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, but still have played far less games than every single one of their rivals.

As a result, it feels extremely hypocritical and slightly ridiculous for Arteta to be complaining about his schedule, given he and his team have had an advantage for the whole season so far.

Arsenal have played a similar group of players all season, without having to rely on massive squad depth, largely due to the fact that they have only had to play one game a week.

Arteta has done a great job with his young squad, but if his intention is to get them into the business end of the Champions League, he will be in for a rude awakening when the games start coming thick and fast.

Until then, he would be wise to stop complaining about something that all of his rivals have had to deal with since the beginning of the season.

