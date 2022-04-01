Mike Dean speaks about future plans following retirement

Will the referee be in Stockley Park with the VAR team next season?

Mike Dean has discussed his plans for the future, following confirmation he will retire from being a referee at the end of the season.

Dean is one of the most well-known referees in the Premier League, having worked as an official since the year 2000.

He has refereed the most Premier League games out of anyone, and has brandished more red cards than anyone else in that timeframe.

But he is hanging up his boots and whistle for good at the end of the season, and has began discussing about what could be next for him.

Mike Dean on future plans

He said: “I mentioned to the bosses in September I was thinking of finishing this year. 22 years… I made the decision for definite in January.

“Times are moving on, referees are getting older and I’m not as fit as I used to be. I made the decision myself. I’ve gone out on my terms, and this is what I wanted. Nobody else’s terms, which is good.”

He then discussed what could happen for him going forward, and whether he will work as part of the VAR team.

“Contrary to media reports and speculation, I’ve been offered no VAR role at all. That’s just word of mouth. It could be there if I want to go for it, but I’d rather keep my options open and see what’s available.”

"I've been offered no VAR role at all." Mike Dean speaks about his decision to retire from refereeing and confirms that he hasn't been offered a VAR role for next season, contrary to reports.pic.twitter.com/U727DkjQrA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 1, 2022

Mike Dean VAR

Neil Warnock recently called on former footballers and managers to join forces with VAR in an attempt to help them understand the game from the players’ perspectives.

If Dean is to take a role with VAR, it will likely come as quite controversial news, given he is such a divisive figure, with many fanbases dreading to see that he is refereeing their matches.

However, his experience will likely not be wasted, and based on his personality, it won’t be long until he is on our screens in some capacity.

