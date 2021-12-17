Mike Dean criticised for role in Liverpool vs Newcastle goals

An unsurprisingly controversial performance from the referee.

Liverpool defeated Newcastle 3-1 on Thursday night, in a game that was dominated by referee Mike Dean.

Before the game, it emerged that Liverpool were missing three players who had tested positive for Covid-19 – Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

However, it did not slow them down at all, despite an early scare when Jonjo Shelvey put the visitors ahead.

Mike Dean questioned as Liverpool defeat Newcastle

Liverpool bounced back quickly though, with goals from Diogo Jota, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold helping them to win the game.

Jota’s goal was quite a controversial one though, as he stuck the ball in the net while two Newcastle players were on the ground in the box, one of whom had a head injury.

Eddie Howe questioned why the game wasn’t stopped for the head injury, saying: “I can’t understand how Mike Dean’s not stopped the game.

🗣 "I can't understand how Mike's [Dean] not stopped the game." Eddie Howe called Mike Dean's decision to not stop the game when Isaac Hayden went down holding his head as a "key moment of the match" pic.twitter.com/r4FcQ7swPL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 17, 2021

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said that Jota’s goal should not have stood, and that Dean’s mistake “sums up football’s attitude to brain injury”.

Jota’s goal should not have stood. Referees should stop the game if players suffer head injuries. Clearly there were players with head injuries! Mike Dean should have stopped the game immediately. Sums up football’s attitude to brain injury… — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 16, 2021

Alexander-Arnold’s goal was not without controversy either, as Dean seemed to be very much in the way of both the player who struck the ball and the goalkeeper’s line of sight when the shot was taken.

It was an absolutely excellent goal from the Liverpool full-back, though many online have questioned how and why Dean was in the way of the shot at the time the ball left Alexander-Arnold’s foot.

tbf mike dean does quite well to get out of the way https://t.co/O9gKlfh6Hz — Max Rushden 💙 (@maxrushden) December 16, 2021

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Despite the controversy surrounding some of Dean’s decisions, Liverpool were good value for their win on Thursday night, even with their somewhat weakened side.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took 23 shots throughout the game, compared to Newcastle’s five.

While no official announcement has yet been made, it feels as though this set of fixtures may be the last we see in the Premier League for quite some time, as Covid continues to wreak havoc on the Christmas period.

