Miguel Amiron responds to Jack Grealish comments

Miguel Almiron has responded to Jack Grealish’s end of season comments for the first time.

Much has been made about Grealish’s comments at the end of last season, and Almiron’s form since he said what he said.

After Manchester City won the league, Grealish made it clear that he was enjoying the celebrations, but took it too far for some people when he brought up an innocent Almiron in a seemingly-drunk joke made about his teammate Riyad Mahrez.

Explaining what he felt was the most important thing that led to City’s win against West Ham that won them the league was, a borderline-voiceless Grealish said: “There were two secrets… number one, Riyad, taking him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron yesterday…”

Since then, Almiron has been one of the best players in the league, scoring more goals in the past two months than Grealish has since joining Man City.

After picking up the Player of the Month for October, Almiron responded to Grealish’s comments, showing complete class and respect towards the City midfielder.

He said: “I don’t think anything that Jack [Grealish] said has got anything to do with the great form. Jack is a great player first and foremost and I wish him all the best, but this success is down to hard work.”

🗣️ “I don’t think anything that Jack [Grealish] said has got anything to do with the great form. Jack is a great player first and foremost and I wish him all the best, but this success is down to hard work.” Miguel Almirón on Jack Grealish’s comments on him in the summer. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VG2EMp5yPQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 11, 2022

Despite Almiron’s comments, it seems as though his comments lit some sort of fire under the Newcastle star, and maybe the Newcastle attacker’s form will have a similar impact on Grealish himself.

The Englishman will likely be given a chance or two to impress on the biggest stage of them all at the World Cup, as he was selected for his country’s squad.

