Mick McCarthy leaves Blackpool after 14 games

A short spell in charge has come to an end.

Mick McCarthy has left Blackpool after just 14 games, the club confirmed on Saturday morning.

A statement released by the club seemingly suggests that McCarthy was not sacked, but in fact quit, as he felt the club needed a change.

Terry Connor, McCarthy’s right-hand man, has also let the club.

The Blackpool statement read: “With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed.”

McCarthy himself elaborated on his decision to leave the club, insisting it was the right thing to do.

He said: “After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club.

“I’ve loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”

Blackpool’s relatively short statement concluded: “The Club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“Senior Professional Development Lead Phase Coach Stephen Dobbie will now take charge of the first-team for the remainder of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.”

