Close sidebar

Michail Antonio explains Matrix celebration after match-winner vs Spurs

by Rudi Kinsella
Michail Antonio celebration

The king of celebrations was at it again.

Michail Antonio pulled out a Matrix celebration after his match-winner vs Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The West Ham striker scored from close range for his side, sending them into the top four at the time of writing.

Antonio was a handful all game, as he tends to be, and his goal from a delicious Aaron Cresswell corner was absolutely sublime.

He had a split second to react to the ball being fired at him, and he held off Harry Kane to swing it past Hugo Lloris.

While the goal itself was definitely one to be proud of, it was his celebration that is going to grab the headlines, as is often the case…

Explaining it after the game, he said that it was a reference to an Instagram picture he put up last week, with the caption Michail AntoNeo.

He said: “Well, last week I put up a picture on Instagram, and it went well! I was like I’m going to have to do it today, so I brought it out.

“But when I was doing it I was worried that someone would jump on me and I’d tear my bloody ACL and all sorts! But someone pulled me up…”

Michail Antonio’s celebrations

In the past, Antonio has had some incredible celebrations, recently pulling out a cardboard cutout of himself to waltz with.

As well as that, we’ve seen him have some references to The Simpsons, and some interesting dance moves, showing that while he does the job on the pitch, he also has a personality that is clearly really valuable around the dressing room.

Speaking earlier in the season, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher sung the praises of Antonio’s attitude, with Neville saying:“ Jamie mentioned it, he makes everyone happy. Every time we interview him he is a joy.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

Jamie Carragher explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be sacked

Gary Neville explains how he thinks Liverpool dismantled Man United

Man United fans leave Old Trafford at half-time during horror show against Liverpool