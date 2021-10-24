Michail Antonio explains Matrix celebration after match-winner vs Spurs

The king of celebrations was at it again.

Michail Antonio pulled out a Matrix celebration after his match-winner vs Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

The West Ham striker scored from close range for his side, sending them into the top four at the time of writing.

Antonio was a handful all game, as he tends to be, and his goal from a delicious Aaron Cresswell corner was absolutely sublime.

He had a split second to react to the ball being fired at him, and he held off Harry Kane to swing it past Hugo Lloris.

🗣 "The man who had a trial at Tottenham as a 14-year-old relishes tearing through them!" Michail Antonio has done it again for West Ham 🔥 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL

📲 Follow #WHUTOT here 👉 https://t.co/vytHA6dIjM pic.twitter.com/PIisEWGER3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021

While the goal itself was definitely one to be proud of, it was his celebration that is going to grab the headlines, as is often the case…

Must be a glitch in the Matrix, I’m getting deja vu! Another big big win!!!!! 🕶💪🏾 #AntoNeo pic.twitter.com/D64fWGoV4s — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) October 24, 2021

Explaining it after the game, he said that it was a reference to an Instagram picture he put up last week, with the caption Michail AntoNeo.

He said: “Well, last week I put up a picture on Instagram, and it went well! I was like I’m going to have to do it today, so I brought it out.

“But when I was doing it I was worried that someone would jump on me and I’d tear my bloody ACL and all sorts! But someone pulled me up…”

🗣 "The Matrix celebration… talk us through that" 🗣 "Well, I put up a picture up on Instagram…" Michail Antonio was once again the hero for West Ham with the only goal in their win over Tottenham and celebrated with another film celebration 🕺 pic.twitter.com/gTOxOAtfSm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2021

Michail Antonio’s celebrations

In the past, Antonio has had some incredible celebrations, recently pulling out a cardboard cutout of himself to waltz with.

As well as that, we’ve seen him have some references to The Simpsons, and some interesting dance moves, showing that while he does the job on the pitch, he also has a personality that is clearly really valuable around the dressing room.

Speaking earlier in the season, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher sung the praises of Antonio’s attitude, with Neville saying:“ Jamie mentioned it, he makes everyone happy. Every time we interview him he is a joy.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: michail antonio, West Ham